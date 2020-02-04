AFL Insurance Brokers names professional indemnity director

Seasoned executive Kevin White (pictured) has joined AFL Insurance Brokers Ltd to lead the company’s professional indemnity division in his capacity as director.

“It’s a real pleasure to be starting 2020 by announcing Kevin’s appointment – we are delighted to be welcoming him to the team,” said AFL chief executive Jonathan Bines.

“Kevin has specialised in the placement of professional risks for a wide range of professions throughout North America, Canada, and the Caribbean for over 18 years, placing specialist lines of business and tailoring bespoke programmes for clients.”

Prior to joining the Lloyd’s broker, White held the position of professional risks director at Ed. His credentials also include time spent at Endeavour Insurance Services and Safeonline LLP.

“The global professional indemnity market has seen significant change in recent months, with trends like hardening rates and aggregated cover making it more important than ever for insureds to work with experienced, professional brokers that are capable of navigating this fast-paced environment and finding the best terms that the market has to offer,” asserted White, whose insurance career began in 2002 at Alwen Hough Johnson Limited.

“I am delighted to be joining the AFL team having heard so much about them in the market. The values and culture of entrepreneurialism they maintain allow individuals to do what they do best, and this gives me a terrific opportunity to hone the skills I have picked up during my career, move up a level, and deliver an even better service to clients.”

Meanwhile Bines added: “As AFL grows internationally, we continue to expand our team with high-quality, experienced professionals like Kevin who we know will bring the market and technical knowhow that now more than ever is required in an increasingly challenging marketplace.”