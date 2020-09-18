Air Canada, WestJet expand free travel medical insurance offerings

Meanwhile, WestJet has expanded its travel insurance offer to residents of Saskatchewan. Previously, the insurance was not offered in the province due to certain insurance regulations. But the company has worked with insurance provider TuGo and the province’s regulators to enable the insurance.

“We value the feedback we received from our guests and appreciate their patience as we worked to find a resolution,” WestJet said in an email statement.

Air Canada is still working on offering coverage to the province; CTV News reported that Saskatchewan residents currently are not covered when booking a vacation package with the company. The airline is working on a solution to provide the province’s residents with the cover.